Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETHM)

Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ETHM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,101 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 882% compared to the average volume of 214 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,123. Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ETHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares

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Dynamix Corp is a blank check company.

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