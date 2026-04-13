Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETHM)

Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ETHM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,101 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 882% compared to the average volume of 214 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETHM
Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Up 2.7%
Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ETHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Dynamix Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares
Dynamix Corp is a blank check company.
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