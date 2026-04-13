Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $109.88 Average PT from Analysts

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.8750.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celcuity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Celcuity Stock Performance

Shares of CELC stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.41. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.27, for a total transaction of $330,810.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,425.20. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Celcuity by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Celcuity by 78.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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