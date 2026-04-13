Blue Moon Metals (NASDAQ:BMM) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Blue Moon Metals (NASDAQ:BMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Blue Moon Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Moon Metals has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMM opened at $7.71 on Friday. Blue Moon Metals has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

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