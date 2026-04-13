BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BLW opened at $12.74 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

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BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

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BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

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