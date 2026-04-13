BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CII opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

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BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

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BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: CII) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured floating-rate loans (commonly referred to as bank loans), high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit instruments. In order to enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through borrowings and derivative exposures.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality, yield generation and risk management.

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