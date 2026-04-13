Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 430.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of ($20,528.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 92.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) develops and commercializes high‐resolution genome analysis tools designed to map structural variants and large‐scale genomic rearrangements. At the core of its technology is the Saphyr® optical genome mapping system, which uses nanochannel arrays to linearize megabase‐length DNA molecules, proprietary fluorescent labeling reagents to highlight specific sequence motifs, and advanced image processing software to detect structural changes with high sensitivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.