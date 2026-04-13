Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AETUF. Raymond James Financial downgraded Arc Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Arc Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Arc Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

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Arc Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.20. Arc Resources has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arc Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

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Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

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