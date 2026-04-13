Analysts Set Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) PT at $73.20

Shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. Common Stock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 0.1%

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc operates Sunbelt Rentals, a North American equipment rental provider serving construction, industrial, municipal and specialty-event customers. The company’s principal business is the short- and long-term rental of a broad array of equipment and complementary services that help customers manage projects without the capital outlay or ongoing maintenance associated with ownership.

Sunbelt’s product offering spans a diversified fleet that includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation equipment, material handling machinery, power generation and lighting, climate-control and HVAC systems, pumps and dewatering equipment, trench and shoring solutions, and a wide range of smaller tools and safety products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.