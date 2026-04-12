Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,169 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 9,772 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong Green CTI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yunhong Green CTI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Yunhong Green CTI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Yunhong Green CTI in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yunhong Green CTI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Yunhong Green CTI Stock Down 7.7%

NASDAQ:YHGJ opened at $2.79 on Friday. Yunhong Green CTI has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter.

Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile

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Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line.

Further Reading

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