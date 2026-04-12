Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $304.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.94 and a 200 day moving average of $330.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $553.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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