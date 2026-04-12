urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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urban-gro Stock Up 6.8%

UGRO stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.36. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($9.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in urban-gro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of urban-gro worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

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Urban-gro, Inc is a provider of cultivation solutions for the regulated cannabis and controlled environment agriculture markets. The company specializes in engineering, procurement and construction management for both indoor and greenhouse facilities. Its core offerings include professional-grade horticultural lighting systems, fertigation and nutrient distribution equipment, HVAC and environmental control solutions, as well as site assessment and project implementation services designed to optimize plant health and yield.

Complementing its hardware solutions, Urban-gro offers the Emerald Platform, a cloud-based monitoring and management software suite.

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