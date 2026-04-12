Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Unum Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $83.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,069. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $85 (from $81), signaling modestly improved analyst optimism and implying roughly a mid‑teens upside from current levels. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS raised its price target to $85 (from $81), signaling modestly improved analyst optimism and implying roughly a mid‑teens upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its target slightly to $99 (from $102) but kept an “overweight” rating — that still implies a sizeable (~29%) upside from current prices and acts as a strong bullish endorsement. Wells Fargo Lowers Price Target to $99

Wells Fargo cut its target slightly to $99 (from $102) but kept an “overweight” rating — that still implies a sizeable (~29%) upside from current prices and acts as a strong bullish endorsement. Positive Sentiment: Unum announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share (ex-dividend April 24; payable May 15), implying about a 2.4% yield — dividend income supports investor demand and helps underpin the share price.

Unum announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share (ex-dividend April 24; payable May 15), implying about a 2.4% yield — dividend income supports investor demand and helps underpin the share price. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q1 and FY2028 EPS estimates modestly (Q1: $2.74 → $2.70; FY2028: $10.72 → $10.59) and remains at a “Hold” view, which could cap upside until clearer earnings momentum or guidance appears. Zacks Lowers Estimates for Unum

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

See Also

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