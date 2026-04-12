Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 510,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.35.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $801.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.20 million. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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