Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Taisei Stock Up 5.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taisei Corporation, traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker TISCY, is one of Japan’s foremost general contractors and engineering firms. The company offers a broad range of services including civil engineering, building construction, urban development and environmental projects. Its portfolio spans large-scale infrastructure works such as tunnels, bridges and highways, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings designed to meet stringent seismic and sustainability standards.

Founded in 1873, Taisei has developed a reputation for pioneering construction techniques and adopting advanced technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.