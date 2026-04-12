Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 941,812 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $753,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.24 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $396.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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