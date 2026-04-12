STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

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STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.54 million. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 316,017 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,881,076.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,123,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,064,699.62. This represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 670,213 shares of company stock worth $12,266,249. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9,928.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting STAAR Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q1 net sales came in well ahead of expectations (sales more than doubled vs. year-ago), signaling stronger demand and improving revenue momentum for STAA. Preliminary Net Sales

Preliminary Q1 net sales came in well ahead of expectations (sales more than doubled vs. year-ago), signaling stronger demand and improving revenue momentum for STAA. Positive Sentiment: STAAR issued a bullish sales outlook (coverage cites a ~$90M sales outlook), which investors interpreted as “blowout” guidance versus prior expectations and lifted sentiment. Blowout Sales Outlook

STAAR issued a bullish sales outlook (coverage cites a ~$90M sales outlook), which investors interpreted as “blowout” guidance versus prior expectations and lifted sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity upgraded STAA from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $27, adding credible analyst support to the rally. Canaccord Upgrade

Canaccord Genuity upgraded STAA from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $27, adding credible analyst support to the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $26 but maintained a Neutral rating, a modestly constructive move that stops short of a full buy call. Wedbush Note

Wedbush raised its price target to $26 but maintained a Neutral rating, a modestly constructive move that stops short of a full buy call. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market coverage (Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch and others) increased visibility and trading volume; media attention can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Bloomberg Coverage

Broad market coverage (Bloomberg, Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch and others) increased visibility and trading volume; media attention can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: STAAR still has a recent history of negative EPS and missed consensus in its March quarter report; profitability remains a concern and analysts still forecast negative full‑year EPS. Profitability Background

STAAR still has a recent history of negative EPS and missed consensus in its March quarter report; profitability remains a concern and analysts still forecast negative full‑year EPS. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly updated Q1 guidance in a brief release but the published entry lacked a clear EPS figure; investors should watch the formal filing/earnings release for details. Guidance Note

About STAAR Surgical

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STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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