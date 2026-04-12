Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Sovran Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $71,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $872.00 price objective (up from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.04.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $629.83 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,931 shares of company stock valued at $102,997,526. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

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Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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