Short Interest in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Rises By 118.5%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,376 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the March 15th total of 25,346 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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