Short Interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Grows By 172.2%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 210,098 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the March 15th total of 77,176 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,248,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in TOP Financial Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TOP Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

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TOP Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of TOP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 54,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,167. TOP Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group ( NASDAQ:TOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

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TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures.

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