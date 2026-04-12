Short Interest in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Decreases By 74.4%

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,835 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 22,770 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares CMBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $345,000.

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iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

CMBS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 28,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,017. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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