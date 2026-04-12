Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Expands By 371.8%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,335,829 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the March 15th total of 2,402,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,416,978.6 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of BPCGF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

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About Banco Comercial Português

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Banco Comercial Português, SA operates as the largest private sector bank in Portugal, conducting a broad range of banking activities under the brand Millennium bcp. The bank serves individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients through a network of branches, online channels and partner points of sale. Its core services include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment cards and electronic banking.

Founded in 1985 during the privatization of state-owned banking assets, Banco Comercial Português has expanded beyond its domestic market.

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