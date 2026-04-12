SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) VP Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) VP Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

SEALSQ Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:LAES opened at $2.10 on Friday. SEALSQ Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SEALSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEALSQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SEALSQ by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEALSQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEALSQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong Q1 2026 momentum (Q1 revenue ~ $4.1M, >200% YoY), reaffirmed FY‑2026 revenue growth targets (50%–100%) and highlighted a >$525M cash position and >$200M active pipeline — this underpins runway and commercialization prospects. GlobeNewswire Release

Company reported strong Q1 2026 momentum (Q1 revenue ~ $4.1M, >200% YoY), reaffirmed FY‑2026 revenue growth targets (50%–100%) and highlighted a >$525M cash position and >$200M active pipeline — this underpins runway and commercialization prospects. Positive Sentiment: Product/certification progress: the QS7001 passed key fault‑injection/side‑channel tests and other milestones are on track — increases credibility for planned product revenue later in 2026. Certification Update

Product/certification progress: the QS7001 passed key fault‑injection/side‑channel tests and other milestones are on track — increases credibility for planned product revenue later in 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders have been selling shares (VP Jean‑Pierre Enguent 15,000; CFO John O’Hara 10,000; Moreira Andreas Feuardent 10,000) but all trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — signals supply increase but less likely to indicate company‑specific negative surprises. SEC filings/coverage linked for review. SEC Form 4 (Enguent) SEC Form 4 (O’Hara)

Insiders have been selling shares (VP Jean‑Pierre Enguent 15,000; CFO John O’Hara 10,000; Moreira Andreas Feuardent 10,000) but all trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — signals supply increase but less likely to indicate company‑specific negative surprises. SEC filings/coverage linked for review. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest shows effectively zero shares outstanding shorted (short‑interest ratio 0.0 days) — minimal short positioning reduces short‑squeeze dynamics but may reflect reporting anomalies.

Reported short interest shows effectively zero shares outstanding shorted (short‑interest ratio 0.0 days) — minimal short positioning reduces short‑squeeze dynamics but may reflect reporting anomalies. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and near‑term uncertainty: company updated FY‑2026 revenue range to ~$27M–$36M (consensus ≈ $34.6M) and left EPS guidance blank — the lower/wide revenue range and missing EPS number increase near‑term investor uncertainty about profitability and cadence of growth.

Guidance and near‑term uncertainty: company updated FY‑2026 revenue range to ~$27M–$36M (consensus ≈ $34.6M) and left EPS guidance blank — the lower/wide revenue range and missing EPS number increase near‑term investor uncertainty about profitability and cadence of growth. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure and price target cuts: an external report notes a ~20% cut to a $6.12 target and several mixed analyst moves (Cantor cut target, Wall Street Zen downgraded to sell), which can weigh on investor sentiment and demand. MSN: Price Target Cut

Analyst pressure and price target cuts: an external report notes a ~20% cut to a $6.12 target and several mixed analyst moves (Cantor cut target, Wall Street Zen downgraded to sell), which can weigh on investor sentiment and demand. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market context: shares trade below the 50‑day ($3.47) and 200‑day ($4.36) moving averages and remain near their 52‑week low — that backdrop can amplify selling on negative headlines despite operational positives.

SEALSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.