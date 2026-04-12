Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $102.47. 2,251,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,371,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $69,902.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,050.94. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,755. This represents a 94.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 418,944 shares of company stock valued at $43,008,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Roku by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Roku by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.