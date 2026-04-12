Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of RYTM opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $502,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329.60. This trade represents a 97.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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