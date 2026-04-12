Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in March

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,620 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 10,629 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,143 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Remy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Remy Cointreau has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Remy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Remy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

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