Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Realty Income by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Freedom Capital lowered Realty Income from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7%

Realty Income stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.