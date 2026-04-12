PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.08 and last traded at $63.38. 409,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 654,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 123,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,910,000. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index. The Index is an unmanaged index consisting of long-maturity separate trading of registered interest and principal of securities representing the final principal payment of the United States Treasury bonds with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity greater than or equal to 25 years.

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