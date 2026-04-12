Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.77.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PLTR opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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