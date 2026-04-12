Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Head to Head Contrast

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) and LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and LifeStore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 24.16% 17.34% 1.98% LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. LifeStore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $351.00 million 2.90 $83.44 million $10.37 11.95 LifeStore Financial Group $33.78 million 1.49 $5.56 million N/A N/A

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and LifeStore Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northeast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStore Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStore Financial Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northeast Bancorp and LifeStore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 LifeStore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northeast Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $117.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Northeast Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northeast Bancorp is more favorable than LifeStore Financial Group.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats LifeStore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About LifeStore Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

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