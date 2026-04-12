Monarch Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. DA Davidson set a $112.00 price target on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $114.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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