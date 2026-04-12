Mfs Hi Yld Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

Mfs Hi Yld (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Mfs Hi Yld Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.64 on Friday. Mfs Hi Yld has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

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Institutional Trading of Mfs Hi Yld

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mfs Hi Yld by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mfs Hi Yld in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mfs Hi Yld by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mfs Hi Yld by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 558,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Mfs Hi Yld by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 3,593,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mfs Hi Yld

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in high-yield municipal securities, focusing on non-investment-grade and lower-rated municipal bonds across a variety of sectors. By targeting issuers with attractive yield characteristics, the trust aims to deliver enhanced tax-exempt income to its shareholders.

The investment strategy of the fund emphasizes in-depth credit analysis, sector allocation and risk management.

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