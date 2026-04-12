Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $646.62 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,646 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of Intuit worth $646,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $350.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.30 and a 200-day moving average of $566.17. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.11 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedNow certification strengthens Intuit’s product moat for SMBs by enabling instant payments and faster cash flow on QuickBooks and related products—this could deepen bank partnerships and improve customer stickiness. Intuit Completes FedNow® Service Certification

FedNow certification strengthens Intuit’s product moat for SMBs by enabling instant payments and faster cash flow on QuickBooks and related products—this could deepen bank partnerships and improve customer stickiness. Positive Sentiment: Street support and fundamentals: multiple analysts still rate INTU overweight/buy and median price targets remain well above current levels; recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats, which underpins the longer‑term growth case. QuiverQuant: INTU opinions

Street support and fundamentals: multiple analysts still rate INTU overweight/buy and median price targets remain well above current levels; recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats, which underpins the longer‑term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is being reassessed: after the sharp pullback INTU now trades at much lower multiples versus recent highs, prompting buy/hold/sell debates — some see a discounted entry, others want more clarity on AI impact into the tax season. Intuit Stock Trades at a Discount

Valuation is being reassessed: after the sharp pullback INTU now trades at much lower multiples versus recent highs, prompting buy/hold/sell debates — some see a discounted entry, others want more clarity on AI impact into the tax season. Negative Sentiment: AI‑related competitive fears: launch of Anthropic’s Managed Agents and advances from other AI providers have sparked concerns that autonomous agents could displace seat‑based SaaS revenue (TurboTax, QuickBooks seat/licensing models), triggering a sectorwide selloff that hit INTU hard. Anthropic model shocks software stocks

AI‑related competitive fears: launch of Anthropic’s Managed Agents and advances from other AI providers have sparked concerns that autonomous agents could displace seat‑based SaaS revenue (TurboTax, QuickBooks seat/licensing models), triggering a sectorwide selloff that hit INTU hard. Negative Sentiment: Price action and flows: shares have fallen to multi‑year/52‑week lows on heavy volume, accompanied by notable insider sales and large institutional reductions at some firms—heightening technical and sentiment pressure. Intuit hits 52-week low

Price action and flows: shares have fallen to multi‑year/52‑week lows on heavy volume, accompanied by notable insider sales and large institutional reductions at some firms—heightening technical and sentiment pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing resets: a handful of models and fair‑value estimates have been trimmed as analysts incorporate AI risk and near‑term tax‑season uncertainty, which could limit near‑term upside despite intact long‑term fundamentals. Narrative shifting with AI risks

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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