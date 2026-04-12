Kelsey Financial LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Kelsey Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.6% of Kelsey Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

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About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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