Kelsey Financial LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Kelsey Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kelsey Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

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