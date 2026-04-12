Kelsey Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Kelsey Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 355.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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