JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $740,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. $GGB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 68.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 95.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

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Gerdau Stock Up 0.8%

GGB opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Gerdau had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gerdau from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

View Our Latest Report on Gerdau

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cunha Gustavo Werneck Da sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,700.80. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Guilherme Chagas G. Johannpeter sold 85,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $281,647.03. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,607 shares of company stock worth $618,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau’s product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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