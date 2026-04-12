iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $67.77. Approximately 291,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 502,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 287,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,426,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 273,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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