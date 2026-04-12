iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Short Interest Update

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,067 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 121,050 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

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iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

DJP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 57,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

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