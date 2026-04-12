Insider Buying: Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Acquires $25,950.00 in Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir Heshmatpour purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 3,032,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,736,080. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neonc Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTHI opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTHI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neonc Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neonc Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Neonc Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTHI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies by 424.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 950,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 769,163 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Neonc Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

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