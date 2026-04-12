Insider Buying: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Major Shareholder Purchases $104,343.20 in Stock

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Oliver purchased 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,343.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 725,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,807.20. This represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

CRT stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.03.

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Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 77.77% and a return on equity of 198.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

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