Insider Buying: Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Director Acquires $164,450.00 in Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) Director Harit Talwar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,997.22. This represents a 15.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harit Talwar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Harit Talwar acquired 1,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Harit Talwar bought 5,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $176,200.00.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ BETR opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $538.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.91.

More Better Home & Finance News

Positive Sentiment: Framework Ventures IV L.P. added 54,384 shares (~$1.79M at ~$32.96), increasing its stake to ~1.006M shares (a 5.71% position increase) — a sizable institutional buy that signals conviction and provides demand support. Framework purchase article

Framework Ventures IV L.P. added 54,384 shares (~$1.79M at ~$32.96), increasing its stake to ~1.006M shares (a 5.71% position increase) — a sizable institutional buy that signals conviction and provides demand support. Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying across management and board: CEO Vishal Garg (10,000 shares) and directors/executives (including Harit Talwar and Bhaskar Menon) made recent open‑market purchases — a strong confidence signal that tends to support sentiment. Executive purchases press release

Heavy insider buying across management and board: CEO Vishal Garg (10,000 shares) and directors/executives (including Harit Talwar and Bhaskar Menon) made recent open‑market purchases — a strong confidence signal that tends to support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Operational beat: preliminary Q1 funded loan volume reported at $1.64B (≈+89% y/y) and management said the balance sheet has been strengthened — this underpins revenue growth prospects and helps offset funding/earnings concerns. Q1 funded loan volume release

Operational beat: preliminary Q1 funded loan volume reported at $1.64B (≈+89% y/y) and management said the balance sheet has been strengthened — this underpins revenue growth prospects and helps offset funding/earnings concerns. Positive Sentiment: Increased lending capacity — Better Mortgage renewed/expanded a warehouse facility by $350M (total warehouse capacity now ~$850M), improving the company’s ability to originate and fund loans. Warehouse capacity announcement

Increased lending capacity — Better Mortgage renewed/expanded a warehouse facility by $350M (total warehouse capacity now ~$850M), improving the company’s ability to originate and fund loans. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest note shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — data appears noisy/unstable and is not informative for a directional bet right now.

Short-interest note shows effectively zero reported short interest and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — data appears noisy/unstable and is not informative for a directional bet right now. Neutral Sentiment: Street view remains mixed: analyst ratings range from strong‑buy to sell with a consensus “Hold” and an average target near $40, keeping overall sentiment balanced. BETR MarketBeat profile

Street view remains mixed: analyst ratings range from strong‑buy to sell with a consensus “Hold” and an average target near $40, keeping overall sentiment balanced. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk — the company priced 1,875,000 Class A shares to raise roughly $60M; that offering is the primary proximate cause of recent selling pressure and can weigh on per‑share metrics. Public offering pricing

Dilution risk — the company priced 1,875,000 Class A shares to raise roughly $60M; that offering is the primary proximate cause of recent selling pressure and can weigh on per‑share metrics. Negative Sentiment: Market amplification — media coverage of the offering triggered a sharp intraday drop and higher volume, which intensified selling momentum despite the operational beat. Article on stock reaction

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

Here are the key news stories impacting Better Home & Finance this week:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Better Home & Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

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About Better Home & Finance

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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