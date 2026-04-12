Founders Capital Management LLC Buys 16,577 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $113.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.76.

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Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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