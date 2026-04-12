Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $87.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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