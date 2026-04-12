Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FLS opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 676.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.