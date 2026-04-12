Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

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Expedia Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EXPE opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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