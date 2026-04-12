Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

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Exagen Price Performance

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.93. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 105.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exagen

In other news, CEO John Aballi sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $56,826.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,022.38. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

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Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

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