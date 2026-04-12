Contrasting Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.
Risk and Volatility
Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|0
|6
|8
|1
|2.67
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2.20
Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $21.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.
Profitability
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|12.51%
|11.54%
|5.89%
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|44.46%
|6.43%
|5.05%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Innovative Industrial Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|$6.11 billion
|2.26
|$765.00 million
|$1.10
|18.31
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|$265.95 million
|5.40
|$118.25 million
|$3.92
|13.01
Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Host Hotels & Resorts beats Innovative Industrial Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
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