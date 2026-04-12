Contrasting Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 193.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 6 8 1 2.67 Innovative Industrial Properties 1 3 0 1 2.20

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $21.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 12.51% 11.54% 5.89% Innovative Industrial Properties 44.46% 6.43% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Innovative Industrial Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $6.11 billion 2.26 $765.00 million $1.10 18.31 Innovative Industrial Properties $265.95 million 5.40 $118.25 million $3.92 13.01

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Innovative Industrial Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

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