Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

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Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: RLTY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income, capital appreciation and capital gains. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate securities. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to preferred equity, real estate operating companies and debt instruments when market opportunities arise.

The fund’s portfolio spans a wide range of property sectors, including office, industrial, retail, residential and specialized real estate such as healthcare and lodging.

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