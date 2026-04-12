Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Up 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 23.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLZNY shares. UBS Group lowered Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Clariant Trading Up 23.5%

About Clariant

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that traces its roots back to a spin-off from Sandoz in 1995. Headquartered in Muttenz near Basel, the firm develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of chemical solutions for industries worldwide. While its primary listing is on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Clariant’s shares also trade OTC under the symbol CLZNY, reflecting its global investor reach.

The company operates through three core segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources.

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