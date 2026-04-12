Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CZNC. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens & Northern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CZNC opened at $23.74 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $425.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Chartered in 1888, the company has cultivated deep roots in north central Pennsylvania and selected counties in upstate New York, offering a broad spectrum of banking services tailored to individuals, families and local businesses.

Through its flagship banking subsidiary, Citizens & Northern provides personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.